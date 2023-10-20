Khushi Kapoor Reveals She Started 'Crying' After Being Cast In The Archies

Photo Via Instagram

Boney Kapoor and Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor, who is also actress Janhvi Kapoor's younger sister, is all set to make her Bollywood debut with The Archies, which also stars Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Vedang Raina, Aditi Saigal, and Mihir Ahuja. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the makers recently shared the first track, Sunoh.

At the song launch event, Khushi shared her first reaction when she was cast in The Archies. “When I got the call from Zoya saying that I’ve been chosen for the film, I was with a friend. And as soon as I cut the call, she gave me a tight hug, and I started bawling, crying because it was truly such a special moment.”

Further, Khushi revealed that the cast of The Archies have been there for each other since the beginning, and they have all developed individual relationships. "It felt like one big school trip, where we were going to each other’s rooms, making Maggi and popcorn. I felt really lucky to have true friends through the process,” she shared.

She added that before starting the shoot of The Archies, they took swimming, skating, cycling, and acting workshops so they could develop a lot of their characters' personalities in themselves. Khushi concluded by saying that working with Zoya was 'great.'

Meanwhile, The Archies is scheduled to release on December 7, 2023, on Netflix. The film is an Indian adaptation of the popular Archie Comics, which will be set in the '60s.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)