 The Archies Song Sunoh: Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor Shine In Film's FIRST Track
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentThe Archies Song Sunoh: Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor Shine In Film's FIRST Track

The Archies Song Sunoh: Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor Shine In Film's FIRST Track

The Archies', a coming-of-age musical, follows the lives of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel and Dilton who will take audiences to the fictional hilly town of Riverdale.

Asian News InternationalUpdated: Thursday, October 19, 2023, 04:41 PM IST
article-image

'Sunoh' song from Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies' has been released.

'Sunoh' is created by Ankur Tewari and The Islanders, lyrically woven by the maestro Javed Akhtar and Dot, performed by Tejas Menon and Shivam Mahadevan.

On creating music for 'The Archies', Ankur Tewari said, "The music of 'The Archies' is a heartfelt tribute to the timeless rock and roll era, a sonic journey that captures the spirit of a musical revolution. Through our compositions, The Islanders and I, aimed to resurrect the electric energy and vibrant rhythms of that iconic period, offering listeners a chance to relive the magic of a musical era that remains etched in the hearts of generations."

Read Also
'The Archies' Gang Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor & Agastya Nanda To Feature On Koffee With Karan 8?
article-image

'The Archies', a coming-of-age musical, follows the lives of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel and Dilton who will take audiences to the fictional hilly town of Riverdale. The film explores friendship, freedom love, heartbreak and rebellion.

The Indian adaptation of the beloved comics will see Dot play Ethel Muggs, Agastya Nanda as the charming and talented Archie Andrews, Khushi Kapoor taking the role of Betty Cooper, Mihir Ahuja as the always hungry Jughead Jones, Veronica Lodge portrayed by Suhana Khan, Heartthrob Reggie Mantle will be showcased by Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda will play Dilton Doiley.

The film will be out on Netflix on December 7.

Read Also
Scintillating Suhana Khan: 6 Moments When The Archies Actor Stunned In Sarees
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ashutosh Gowariker Reacts To Swades References In Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan & Brahmastra: 'It Was...

Ashutosh Gowariker Reacts To Swades References In Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan & Brahmastra: 'It Was...

Leo Movie Review: Stellar Thalapathy Vijay Saves Inconsistent Lokesh Kanagaraj Directorial

Leo Movie Review: Stellar Thalapathy Vijay Saves Inconsistent Lokesh Kanagaraj Directorial

Video: Alia Bhatt Gifts Herself A Swanky Range Rover Worth Over ₹3 Crore After National Film Award...

Video: Alia Bhatt Gifts Herself A Swanky Range Rover Worth Over ₹3 Crore After National Film Award...

Khushalii Kumar REACTS To 'False' Reports Of Wedding With Parth Samthaan: 'I Love Rumours...'

Khushalii Kumar REACTS To 'False' Reports Of Wedding With Parth Samthaan: 'I Love Rumours...'

Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana's Spy-Thriller To Go On Floors In November: Report

Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana's Spy-Thriller To Go On Floors In November: Report