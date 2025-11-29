 'Atithi Devo Bhava': Diplo Cheers Seven Sisters As He Performs In Shillong, Netizens React 'Jai Shree Ram'
'Atithi Devo Bhava': Diplo Cheers Seven Sisters As He Performs In Shillong, Netizens React 'Jai Shree Ram'

Diplo and Tyga rocked the India Cherry Blossom Festival 2025 in Shillong on November 14 & 15, thrilling fans with electrifying performances. Sharing clips online, Diplo praised the 'Seven Sisters' crowd and greeted locals with 'Atithi Devo Bhava.'

Anamika Bharti
Updated: Saturday, November 29, 2025, 11:40 PM IST
Diplo | Instagram

Diplo and Tyga recently performed at India Cherry Blossom 2025 on November 15. Tyga also headlined a concert in Shillong, and after sharing clips from the show online, fans enthusiastically flooded the comment section with "Jai Shri Ram."

Uploading the picture with orange and and white shawl, Diplo captioned the post, "Seven Sisters — a few days, a lifetime of energy. That crowd was unreal (sic)." He further talked Shillong people in the post, saying, "Thank you Shilong. Khublei Shibun. Atithi Devo Bhava."

A user commented in the post, "It’s always fun seeing you in India (sic)." Another wrote, "Jai Shri Ram! Love from India @diplo."

Held on November 14 and 15, the Cherry Blossom Festival saw Diplo deliver a stunning performance. The official page praised him, saying, "Diplo's finale had us in a chokehold, take us back, we weren’t done dancing."

Sharing a picture from India, Diplo posted a clip with a cow by his side, singing, "I'm a cow on the river..." while striking a pose next to the animal.

Who Is Diplo?

Diplo is originally named Thomas Wesley Pentz. Diplo is an American DJ, music producer, and songwriter. He is known for his work in electronic dance music (EDM) and has collaborated with top artists across genres. Diplo is also a co-founder of the music collective and record label Major Lazer and has performed at major music festivals worldwide.

The Cherry Blossom Festival 2025 happened from November 14 to 15 in Shillong, showcasing music, culture, and art with an electric mix of international, national, and regional performers. The event featured international stars like Diplo, Tyga, The Script, Jason Derulo, along with special tributes by legendary local artist Zubeen Garg. Local talent and some independent artists from Northeast India took to the stage and got a glimpse of the cultural display and cosplay during the interactive events, making it a lively platform where both global music and regional heritage were highlighted.

