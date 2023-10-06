'The Archies' Gang Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor & Agastya Nanda To Feature On Koffee With Karan 8? | Photo Via Instagram

Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan, season 8, is all set to premiere on October 26, 2023. A few days ago, the filmmaker unveiled the first promo video.

Now, according to News 18, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and Agastya Nanda, who will be making their Bollywood debut with The Archies, will appear in Koffee With Karan 8.

“After watching their parents on the Koffee couch for years now, Suhana, Khushi, and Agastya are truly excited to make their Koffee With Karan debut. It will be like a promotional event for The Archies. In all likelihood, the shoot for the episode will happen next month," the source added.

Reportedly, Dot, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, and Yuvraj Menda might also join the trio on the couch. The episode is said to largely focus on the growing-up years of the three-star kids, their Bollywood debut, and their experience of being born into families with a film lineage.

The source said, "Karan has seen them right from the time they were kids, and he’s equally elated to be hosting them on the show. The audience are definitely in for some interesting tea." However, an official confirmation is yet to be made.

Meanwhile, The Archies is scheduled to release on December 7, 2023, on Netflix. It is the Indian adaptation, which is based on the American comic book series of the same name. The film is directed by Zoya Akhtar.

