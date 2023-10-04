Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan Back With Season 8: When And Where To Watch |

No escape, no getting away! This time around, the chat will be edgier, crazier, and candid leading to a whole lot of revelations. The producer, director, show anchor and actor Karan Johar is back with an all-new season of Koffee with Karan Season 8 only on Disney+ Hotstar. The chat show is set to brew from October 26 onwards.

This season the conversation will be beyond marriages, airport looks, social media, and toodles to toodles. Karan Johar will bring out the fun and no-filter side of the actors to give you all the scoop you need to discuss until the next season.

Karan Johar said, “We all know you have been eagerly awaiting for the new season of Koffee with Karan - and your wishes have been heard! After the overwhelming response and a lot of conjectures from season 7, this season let’s make my friends and your favourite celebrities spill their secrets along with the no-filter conversations on the infamous Koffee couch. Coming back to Disney+ Hotstar, the new season of Koffee with Karan will be full of uninhibited chats, competitive rapid fires, and a lot of conversations, which we all love! So why wait? Let’s brew Koffee with Karan Season 8.”

Gaurav Banerjee, Head - of Content, Disney+ Hotstar & HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star said, “Koffee with Karan S7 received a phenomenal response last year on Disney+ Hotstar. It is an iconic show and has been an audience favorite since its inception. With season 8 of Koffee with Karan, we aim to build and engage with this fandom twice as much. It’s exciting to collaborate with the ace producer-director Karan Johar yet again and take the content of this season to a larger audience.”

