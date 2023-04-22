Suniel Shetty defends KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya over their Koffee With Karan fiasco: 'Kids get carried away from show's format'

Veteran actor Suniel Shetty recently spoke out in support of KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya who found themselves in the midst of controversy after appearing on Karan Johar's celebrity talk show, Koffee with Karan, a few years ago.

In a latest podcast with Ranveer Allahbadia, Suniel Shetty criticized the show's format and defended the cricketers against the backlash they faced for their problematic comments.

Here's what he said

Acknowledging that Hardik Pandya may have "got carried away," Suniel Shetty attributed the problem to the format of the show, which he claims can be overwhelming for young guests who may feel pressured to say things they would not ordinarily say.

He also took a clever dig at Karan Johar, the show's anchor, suggesting that his style of questioning could be partly responsible for the cricketers' controversial statements.

Despite his criticism of the show's format, Suniel Shetty emphasized the importance of taking responsibility for one's words. He called on all guests and anchors to be mindful of the impact their words can have and to speak truthfully and responsibly. He also urged people not to let fear or intimidation prevent them from speaking their minds, saying that honesty and integrity should always prevail.

KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya's KWK controversy

The controversy surrounding KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya dates back to 2019 when they appeared on Koffee with Karan and made comments that were deemed misogynistic and racist.

While the duo faced backlash from the public, a case was also lodged against them by Dr Meghwal. However, the Jodhpur High Court eventually granted relief to the cricketers and Karan Johar.

In light of Suniel Shetty's defence of the cricketers, it seems that KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya have found a staunch ally in their father-in-law. While the controversy surrounding their appearance on Koffee with Karan may have tarnished their reputations in some quarters, it is clear that they have the support of their loved ones and well-wishers who are standing by them through thick and thin.

Read Also Suniel Shetty wishes KL Rahul on birthday with UNSEEN photo from Athiya Shetty's wedding