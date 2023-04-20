Watch : Athiya Shetty's ecstatic reaction after KL Rahul hits Chahal for 103m six during LSG vs RR IPL 2023 clash

In a closely contested match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants defeated Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals by 10 runs in a closely contested match. The Super Giants scored 154 runs for the loss of seven wickets, with Kyle Mayers’ 51 off 42 balls and KL Rahul’s 39 off 32 balls being the notable contributions. The Royals were then restricted to 144 runs.

KL Rahul struggled to score runs quickly during the match, taking 32 balls to make 39 runs. However, his big shot against Yuzvendra Chahal during the fifth ball of the ninth over caught everyone's attention. Rahul played a lofted shot that traveled 103 metres for a massive six.

Wednesday's game was the first match for the Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur in the ongoing season, and KL Rahul's wife Athiya Shetty was present in the stands to support her husband. Following Rahul's big shot, the camera shifted its focus to Athiya, who was seen celebrating her husband's shot. In viral videos on social media, Athiya can be seen clapping and wearing a big, wide smile.

The SMS Stadium hosted a highly anticipated match between the two leading teams of the IPL 2023 on Wednesday. Despite the Lucknow Super Giants win over the Rajasthan Royals, they remained in second place in the points table. Both teams have accumulated eight points after six matches, but the Royals hold the No. 1 position due to their superior net run rate.

The Rajasthan Royals will next play against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match No. 32 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday, April 23. On the other hand, the Lucknow Super Giants will face the defending champion Gujarat Titans in their next fixture.