Scintillating Suhana Khan: 6 Moments When The Archies Actor Stunned In Sarees

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 01, 2023

Suhana Khan is wowing audiences and the media with her stylish and confident appearances

Instagram: Suhana Khan

While the young star can ace any look, it's divine to watch her flaunt her beautiful self in the traditional Indian nine yards. Here's looking at 6 such instances

Instagram: Suhana Khan

While shutting down trolls who shamed her for her skin colour and looks, Suhana flaunted this beautiful picture of herself in a sari, embracing her skin in its entirety

Instagram: Suhana Khan

Looking drop-dead gorgeous in a red saree by Manish Malhotra

Instagram: Suhana Khan

In an embellished champagne gold saree by Manish Malhotra during Diwali 2022

Instagram: Suhana Khan

In a crushed honey gold saree by Falguni and Shane Peacock during a Diwali 2022 festivity again

Instagram: Suhana Khan

In a black and gold Sabyasachi beauty during the opening night of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre

Instagram: Suhana Khan

Radiating Sridevi from Mr. India vibes in an Arpita Mehta electric blue creation at Aaliyah Kashyap's engagement

Instagram: Suhana Khan

