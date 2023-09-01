Scintillating Suhana Khan: 6 Moments When The Archies Actor Stunned In Sarees

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 01, 2023
Suhana Khan is wowing audiences and the media with her stylish and confident appearances
While the young star can ace any look, it's divine to watch her flaunt her beautiful self in the traditional Indian nine yards. Here's looking at 6 such instances
While shutting down trolls who shamed her for her skin colour and looks, Suhana flaunted this beautiful picture of herself in a sari, embracing her skin in its entirety
Looking drop-dead gorgeous in a red saree by Manish Malhotra
In an embellished champagne gold saree by Manish Malhotra during Diwali 2022
In a crushed honey gold saree by Falguni and Shane Peacock during a Diwali 2022 festivity again
In a black and gold Sabyasachi beauty during the opening night of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre
Radiating Sridevi from Mr. India vibes in an Arpita Mehta electric blue creation at Aaliyah Kashyap's engagement
