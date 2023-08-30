 Shah Rukh Khan Gushes Over Daughter Suhana Khan's BTS Pic But Feels Her Co-Star Needs Some Training
Shah Rukh Khan is currently gearing up for the release of Jawan, while Suhana is set to mark her acting debut with The Archies

Updated: Wednesday, August 30, 2023, 06:06 PM IST
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan turned cheerleader for his daughter Suhana Khan as she shared a BTS picture from a shoot. Saying that she is literally glowing, he quipped that her co-star needed coaching in facing the camera.

Shah Rukh took to Instagram, where he posted a picture of Suhana from the shoot. It shows her posing with a cat. Shah Rukh also said that she is "comfortable and pretty" behind the camera.

Shah Rukh wrote: "Lovely to see you in my favourite place Suhana Khan...in front of the camera. Looking comfortable and pretty. Literally glowing. So proud of every you! Uh! But your co-star, the cat maybe needs a bit of a coaching in facing the camera. Haha."

Suhana reposted the same picture and wrote: "I love you @iamsrk and I'm so excited for what's coming next but I think the cat is purr-fect."

In other news, ahead of the release of his upcoming film 'Jawan', superstar Shah Rukh Khan paid a visit to Vaishno Devi shrine in the Himalayas. He reached the shrine late Tuesday night to pay his obeisance.

A video has been doing the rounds on social media, where the actor is seen at Vaishno Devi, dressed in a blue jacket and his face fully covered. In the clip, police officials of the Vaishno Devi shrine are seen, some policemen and personal staff of the star could also be seen in the clip.

'Jawan' is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will be released worldwide in theatres on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

