WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan Offers Prayers At Mata Vaishno Devi Temple Ahead Of Jawan Release, Visuals Surface

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all geared up for the release of his upcoming film Jawan, which has generated immense hype in the country. And now, a video of SRK has gone viral on the internet in which he can be seen paying a visit and offering prayers at the sacred Mata Vaishno Devi temple in Jammu & Kashmir.

The King Khan will be seen meeting his young fans at a college in Chennai later on Wednesday, but prior to that, he was decided to seek blessings for his film at the holy shrine in Katra.

Jawan is all set to release in theatres on September 7, and it marks SRK's first collaboration with maverick south filmmaker Atlee. While not much has been revealed about the storyline yet, the songs and prevue have definitely piqued the interest of the audience.

SRK visits Vaishno Devi temple

On Wednesday morning, several pictures and videos of SRK went viral on the internet in which the superstar could be seen offering his prayers at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra.

The actor had his face covered completely with a mask and a hoodie to not attract attention, but fans of the star could not miss him even in the crowd. He was accompanied by his bodyguard, some local cops, and a few other members of his team.

He did not stop to interact with anyone and was seen quickly making his way inside the temple, offering his prayers, and leaving the premises, all in the wee hours of Wednesday morning.

It is to be noted that SRK had paid a visit to the shrine ahead of the release of his Pathaan as well, and it later emerged to be the biggest-ever film in the history of Indian cinema.

Jawan pre-release event in Chennai

Meanwhile, SRK will be seen entertaining his fans at the pre-release event of Jawan scheduled to be held in Chennai on Wednesday afternoon.

The actor, along with Atlee, will visit the Sai Ram Engineering College in Chennai at 3 pm on Wednesday, and he himself made the announcement on social media.

"Vanakkam Chennai, I am coming!!! All the Jawans - girls & boys at Sai Ram Engineering College be ready... I am excited to meet you all! Might even do some tha tha thaiya if asked. See you tomorrow 3PM onwards," SRK tweeted.

The song 'Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya', which was released on Tuesday has already got the masses grooving and with SRK performing on it live, it is sure to send his fans into a tizzy.