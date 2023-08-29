Jawan Mania: First Time In 51 Years, Mumbai's Gaiety Galaxy Theatre To Have 6 AM Show |

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all set to return to the big screen once again with his much-anticipated film Jawan. As fans eagerly wait for the advance bookings to open, reports suggest that Mumbai’s iconic theatre Gaiety Galaxy will have a 6 AM show, for the first time in 51 years. Earlier, during the release of Pathaan, the cinema hall had its first show at 9 AM, which was also a historic move.

Meanwhile, the makers of Jawan will be launching the trailer on Thursday in Dubai. Khan will also meet his fans at Burj Khalifa.

Shah Rukh Khan wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, "Jawan ka jashn main aapke saath na manau yeh ho nahin sakta. Aa raha hoon main Burj Khalifa on 31st August at 9pm and celebrate JAWAN with me. (It's impossible for me to not celebrate 'Jawan' with you all. I'm coming to Burj Khalifa on 31st August at 9 pm)."

The actor also asked his fans to dress in red - the colour of love for the occasion.

Jawan is billed as a high-octane action thriller that "outlines the emotional journey of a man who is set to rectify the wrongs in society".

Recently the makers unveiled two tracks from the film Zinda Banda and Chaleya and both of them received decent responses from the fans.

Directed by Atlee, Jawan also features Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara as well as Deepika Padukone in a special appearance. Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra appear in the movie in key roles.

A Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, Jawan is produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. It is scheduled to be released on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

