Jawan Fever Takes Over Burj Khalifa: SRK Shares View Of Film's Poster Displayed On World's Tallest Building

The Jawan fever is finally here and even superstar Shah Rukh Khan is seemingly excited to finally share a glimpse of his laborious work of love with the world. For weeks, fans have waited with bated breath since the Prevue dropped as to when will the trailer be revealed.

We finally have a date. A week prior to the release of the film i.e September 7, the much-anticipated trailer will be finally revealed on August 31st at a grand event, which is scheduled to be held in Dubai.

In the build-up to the excitement, SRK took to social media to reveal a glimpse of the film's poster being displayed at Burj Khalifa. He also urged his fans to sport RED, the colour of love to celebrate the spirit of Jawan. His caption read, "Jawan ka jashn main aapke saath na manau yeh ho nahin sakta. Aa raha hoon main Burj Khalifa on 31st August at 9 PM and celebrate JAWAN with me. And since love is the most beautiful feeling in the world, toh pyaar ke rang mein rang jao and lets wear red...what say? READYYYY!"

Check out the post below:

Prior to the trailer, the team of Jawan will first reveal the latest song from the soundtrack, Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya on Aug 29. Earlier during the day, SRK also shared an important update about the song thanking choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant for making him dance with his 'two left feet'.

Check out the post below.

ABOUT JAWAN

Directed by Atlee Kumar of Mersal and Bigil fame, Jawan is likely to see Khan don many intriguing shades ranging from a patriot to an anti-hero gone rogue. Co-starring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone (in a special appearance), Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Girija Oak Godbole, Ridhi Dogra and Sunil Grover, the film's music has been rendered by Anirudh Ravichander.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)