Filmmaker Karan Johar Shares To Have Seen The 'Trailer Of The Century'. Is He Hinting At Jawan Trailer?

On Sunday evening, filmmaker Karan Johar took to his Instagram to share a cryptic story, revealing to have seen the 'trailer of the century'. By the looks of it, it seems like the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani filmmaker might be hinting at the trailer of Atlee-directed Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, the 51-year old filmmaker wrote on his Instagram story, 'I just saw the trailer of the century!!!!!!! #iykyk'

This has certainly set netizens and SRK fan clubs speculating if he means the Jawan trailer. Check out their reactions below:

It's no secret that KJo like everyone of us are, is possibly the most excited to check out what does his friend and brotherman have to offer in his most anticipated release of the year. Earlier, when the preview of the film was released in July, Karan declared it as the 'Juggernaut Of A Blockbuster'.

Sharing the prevue, KJo wrote, "Bhai!!!!! this is going to be a juggernaut of a blockbuster! And @atlee47 you have done it again!!!! Wowww, can't wait!!!"

About Jawan

'Jawan' marks SRK's first collaboration with south director Atlee. The prevue gave the audience a glimpse into the many shades that the superstar will portray in the film.

SRK will be seen donning a police uniform in 'Jawan', and he has also gone bald on screen for the first time. Besides, he will also be seen packing punches, hijacking trains and getting justice in his own unique style.

From glorious hat-tips to Thalapathy Vijay to a rumoured appearance of Kiara Advani in a special song with SRK, Jawan stars Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Girija Oak Godbole, Ridhi Dogra and Sunil Grover in key roles.

The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on Sep 7, 2023.

