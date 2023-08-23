Jawan Gets U/A Certificate: CBFC Proposes Modification In Suicide Scene, Mutilated Body Visuals |

Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Jawan, barely two weeks away from its release has been granted a U/A certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). However, the censor board has proposed a total of seven modifications to the film that has a runtime of 2 hours and 49 minutes.

As per a copy of the report that is going viral on social media, the makers have been asked to reduce the visuals of a scene pertaining to suicide. The gory sequence of a beheaded body asked to be removed as well as an 'out of context' reference of the Honourable President of India has been modified with Head Of State'.

Besides that, the words 'Paida hoke' were removed, 'Ungli karna' was replaced with 'Usse use karo' among other changes.

Source: X

Jawan promises to be a high-octane action thriller that outlines the emotional journey of a man who is set to rectify the wrongs in society.

The film also stars Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles, Deepika Padukone in a special appearance, along with Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra will be seen in pivotal roles.

So far the makers of Jawan have released two songs from the film. Paired together for the first time, Shah Rukh Khan and Nayantara bring forth electrifying romance in the second song Chaleya. It boasts soul-stirring vocals from Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao.

Earlier the track Zinda Banda was unveiled in which Khan could be seen grooving with more than 1000 background dancers. The song is a perfect blend of captivating visuals and Anirudh's infectious beats.

Directed by Atlee, Jawan will hit the big screens on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Read Also Watch Jawan Song Chaleya: Shah Rukh Khan Woos Nayanthara With His Charm In This Peppy Track

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)