Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Movie Clips Leaked On Twitter, Mumbai Police Registers Case

Clips from Shahrukh Khan's movie 'Jawan' have gone viral, prompting Red Chillies Entertainment to file a case against an unidentified individual for alleged theft under the Information Technology Act. The case was lodged at Santacruz police station on August 10th. As per the FIR, someone stole clips from the 'Jawan' movie and shared them on Twitter, thereby violating copyright.

During filming, Red Chillies Entertainment had explicitly prohibited mobile phones and recording devices at the shooting location. Despite this, an individual without authorization circulated the clips, attempting to undermine the company and diminish the film's value.

Red Chillies Entertainment identified five Twitter handles through which the movie clips were shared. Legal notices were sent to these handles, but only one of them acknowledged receipt.

Subsequently, Red Chillies Entertainment filed a commercial suit in the Delhi High Court. The court ordered the Twitter handle to remove the clips, which were taken down following the court's directive.

The viral clips were shared on the following Twitter handles: @unknwnsrkian, Niteshnaveen@NiteshNaveen Aus, Ghulammustafaajk007@Ghulamm 76512733, Arhaan@Arhaan05, and Why so Serious I @Surrealzack.

'Jawan' is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language action thriller film co-written and directed by Atlee, marking his first Hindi film. Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma produced the film under Red Chillies Entertainment. The movie stars Shahrukh Khan in a dual role, along with Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone (in a special appearance), Priyamani, and Sanya Malhotra.

The case was registered at Santacruz police station under sections 379 (theft) of the IPC Act and 43(b) of the Information Technology Act.

