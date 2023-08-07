Shah Rukh Khan's New 'Bald Look' Poster From Jawan Breaks Internet: 'Main Achha Hoon Ya Bura...'

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all set to wreck havoc in cinema halls once again with his upcoming film, 'Jawan'. While his fans were still reeling from the blockbuster that his New Year release 'Pathaan' was, the actor is gearing up for the release of his next, which will also feature him in a never-seen-before avatar.

The official 'prevue' of 'Jawan' was released by makers a few days ago, and within minutes, it had taken the internet by storm.

The prevue took everyone by surprise when it gave a glimpse of SRK sporting a badass bald look, something which has never done in his career spanning over three decades.

SRK drops new Jawan poster

On Monday, SRK dropped yet another surprise for his fans as he shared a new poster from 'Jawan', which featured him in the much-talked-about "bald look".

In the poster, SRK can be seen looking lethal flaunting his shaved head, with a gun in his hand. He can be seen wearing a denim jacket with black shades and the overall look surely exuded anti-hero vibes.

In the background, SRK can be seen with his face covered in scars and bandages, a glimpse of which was also given in the prevue.

"Main achha hoon, ya bura hoon… 30 days to find out. Ready AH?" he captioned the poster.

Within no time, the poster went viral on the internet with fans gushing over SRK's look and persona, and they expressed their excitement for the film on social media.

About Jawan

'Jawan' marks the first collaboration between SRK and explosive south filmmaker Atlee. The film is also set to feature Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in key roles.

'Jawan' will also see SRK donning the unifor to play a cop. The film features Deepika Padukone in a special cameo, and also has Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Ridhi Dogra and others in pivotal roles.

Produced by Gauri Khan, 'Jawan' is set to hit the silver screens on September 7, 2023.

