Shah Rukh Khan Lip-Synched Jawan Song Zinda Banda In 3 Languages

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has yet again proved why he is the King of the industry. With the highly awaited movie 'Jawan', he has accomplished a remarkable feat that has left fans awe-struck and buzzing with excitement.

The film has already won hearts with its thrilling action sequences and gripping storyline, and now it has taken a new turn with the release of its first song 'Zinda Banda,' composed by the sensational music maestro Anirudh.

SRK'S EXTRA EFFORTS FOR THE FIRST SONG OF JAWAN

'Zinda Banda' is not just an ordinary dance number; it is a melting pot of diverse cultures and languages.

The song's impressive beats and infectious tunes will make it hard for anyone to resist tapping their feet. But what's truly fascinating is that Shah Rukh Khan has gone the extra mile to make this song truly special for his fans.

For the first time in his illustrious career, Shah Rukh Khan has lip-synced the same song in not one, not two, but three different languages! The song has been titled 'Vandha Edam' in Tamil and 'Dhumme Dhulipelaa' in Telugu, and Khan ensured he gave his best in each version.

According to insiders, he spent time learning the lyrics for the Tamil and Telugu renditions, and with the help of the Chennai unit, he perfected his lip-sync for the shoot. It was no easy feat, but Khan's dedication and passion for his craft shone through as he shot the song three times for each language.

The filming of the song spanned five days, during which the crew worked tirelessly to capture the grandeur and essence of the song. The end result is a masterpiece that promises to get the nation grooving along with Shah Rukh Khan.

ABOUT JAWAN

'Jawan,' a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, is directed by the acclaimed filmmaker Atlee and produced by the ever-talented Gauri Khan.

The film, which also stars a powerhouse of talent, is all set to hit theaters worldwide on September 7th, 2023, in three languages: Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

