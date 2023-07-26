Manipur Violence: When Shah Rukh Khan Revealed Why Celebs Don't Talk About National Issues (Watch Video)

Shah Rukh Khan |

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's old video interview has resurfaced in which he revealed why celebrities don't speak up on serious issues. It may be noted that several B-Town celebs condemned violence against Manipur women after a two-month-old video went viral last week.

Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vivek Agnihotri, Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Urmila Matondkar, Sonu Sood and others took to their official social media accounts to raise their voices against the violence. However, Shah Rukh was among those celebs who maintained their silence on the matter.

A part of an old video interview has now resurfaced in which the Pathaan actor was asked why the superstars and big celebrities in India don't speak up on the national issues.

In the throwback video, Shah Rukh said that when he sees interviews of American artists, their quotes are presented as it is and the interviews are not sensationalised.

"Vo har kisi insaan ko laake uski baat vaise hi prakat karte hai jaisi usne kahi hai. Baazigar (referring to his film) ka music background mein nahi hota hai. Aap ye mat samjhiye ki actor ko publicity ke liye laaye hai. Hum sab baaton ko samajte hai aur har chiz humari zindagi ko bhi affect karti hai."

"Agar kisi ladki ke sath bura hota hai toh mujhe ye bhi lagta hai ki meri beti ke sath bhi ho sakta hai, meri actress dost ke sath bhi ho sakta hai, kisi bhi aurat ke sath ho sakta hai. So you feel scared. It affects us and we want to talk about it but uski jo presentation hai uss gambheerta se ki jaaye jis tarah bola hai toh hum sab bolne ko taiyaar hai," he added.

He also stated that media makes it lighter and it is not given the 'importance' that is supposed to be given.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film Jawan. The film, also starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, is all set to release on September 7, 2023.

Shah Rukh brought back the audience of Hindi cinema to the theatres with the blockbuster Pathaan, at the beginning of this year. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film emerged as the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time.

He also has Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki with Taapsee Pannu in the pipeline.

