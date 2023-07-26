Shah Rukh Khan To Dance With More Than 1000 Female Dancers In Jawan Song Zinda Banda

Ahead of the launch of the first song from the much-awaited Jawan, Zinda Banda, the makers have revealed that it is a visual spectacle with Shah Rukh Khan and thousands of female dancers grooving to the catchy beats composed by Anirudh.

The launch of Zinda Banda is around the corner and speculations of how grand the song would be, have flooded the internet. After experiencing the action, thrill, and adventure in Jawan Prevue, it's time to turn up the volume and get ready for the dance number.

According to sources close to the film, "The track promises to be a massive celebration number, shot on a grand scale in Chennai, over five days, with over 1000 dancers from all across Indian cities like Chennai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Madurai, Mumbai and more. Produced at an impressive budget of over 15 crores, Zinda Banda will showcase the spectacular visual of Shah Rukh dancing like never before with thousands of girls."

Until now, audiences have enjoyed the high-energy and captivating - The King Khan rap, performed by the Grammy-nominated Raja Kumari, all of which were a part of Jawan Prevue and have been highly appreciated by the audience.

Directed by Atlee, the film also stars Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles, and Deepika Padukone in a special appearance. Other actors like Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra will also be seen in pivotal roles.

Jawan is all set to release in theatres on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.