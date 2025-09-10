Bigg Boss 19: Arshad Warsi To Host Weekend Ka Vaar Episode After 18 Years, Salman Khan Busy With Other Shoot

This weekend, fans of Bigg Boss are in for a nostalgic surprise as actor Arshad Warsi will return to the show after 18 years to host the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar. Arshad, who anchored the very first season of the reality show back in 2006, is set to bring his trademark wit and candid style back to the stage.

According to media reports, Salman Khan is busy with the shoot of one of his films and he won't be able to host the weekend episodes. Also, Salman will return as the host next weekend.

Also, along with Arshad, actor Akshay Kumar will also be seen as the host for the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19 on September 13 and 14. The actors are currently busy with the promotions of their much-awaited film Jolly LLB 3.

Arshad's return to Bigg Boss marks a full-circle moment for the long-running reality series, evoking memories of its beginnings while adding a fresh twist to the current season. Known for his humour and unfiltered remarks, the actor is expected to shake things up inside the house and keep both contestants and viewers on edge.

The Weekend Ka Vaar episodes are among the most eagerly awaited segments of the show, often setting the tone for the coming week.

The latest season of Bigg Boss has already packed in plenty of drama and entertainment. In just two weeks, the contestants have managed to grab headlines for multiple reasons, making it clear that this season is shaping up to be an exciting one.

Celebrities like Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Awez Darbar, Ashnoor Kaur, Mridul Tiwari, Nagma Mirajkar, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj, Tanya Mittal, Zeishan Quadri, Nehal Chudasama, Natalia Janoszek, Pranit More, Farhana Bhatt, Shehbaz Badesha and Neelam Giri have entered the Bigg Boss 19 house as contestants this season. However, no one has been eliminated from the show so far.