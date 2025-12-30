Sunny Leone’s Mathura Visit Cancelled After Sadhus, Groups Protest New Year Event

Actress Sunny Leone | File image

Mathura: The proposed visit of film actress Sunny Leone to Mathura has been cancelled following strong opposition from sadhus and religious organisations over a planned New Year programme.

The actress was scheduled to attend a private New Year event at a hotel in the city, but the programme was called off after protests escalated and the hotel management decided to cancel the booking.

Dinesh Phalahari Maharaj had written a letter to the district magistrate demanding an immediate ban on the event. In his letter and subsequent statements, he said that Mathura is a sacred city and any programme that promotes obscenity or vulgarity would not be tolerated. “We will not allow the religious city to be defamed. Mathura is the land of Lord Krishna and such programmes are against its spiritual and cultural ethos,” he said. He further alleged that there was a conspiracy to malign the image of the holy city under the guise of New Year celebrations.

Mathura, UP: Sunny Leone’s New Year DJ show in Mathura has been cancelled after saints and religious groups objected, calling it inappropriate for the city’s cultural setting. Organisers said the decision was taken to “respect sentiments” of the Braj region.@SudeeplTOI pic.twitter.com/0ERlbHKtih — Krishna Chaudhary (@KrishnaTOI) December 30, 2025

Phalahari Maharaj also claimed that New Year programmes in Mathura should strictly adhere to traditional values and religious sentiments. “Celebrations should be in accordance with the dignity of the city. Any attempt to introduce indecent performances in the name of entertainment will be strongly opposed,” he said.

As opposition grew, event organiser Mitul Pathak released a video message on social media informing that the New Year programme had been cancelled. He said the decision was taken to avoid any controversy and to maintain peace in the city. Following the announcement, protests by sadhus and religious groups subsided.

Officials in the district administration said the situation is under control and there is no law and order issue at present. They added that necessary steps are being taken to ensure that New Year celebrations in Mathura remain peaceful and in line with local sensitivities.

