 Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan Introduces Vijay Sethupathi As 'Dealer of Death'; Check New Poster
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentJawan: Shah Rukh Khan Introduces Vijay Sethupathi As 'Dealer of Death'; Check New Poster

Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan Introduces Vijay Sethupathi As 'Dealer of Death'; Check New Poster

'Jawan' marks Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay Sethupathi's first-ever encounter on the big screen

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, July 24, 2023, 12:39 PM IST
article-image

As the anticipation for 'Jawan' continues to soar, the excitement has reached new heights with the unveiling of the film's antagonist. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, on Monday, introduced Vijay Sethupathi as the 'Dealer of Death,' promising an unforgettable clash between two powerhouse performers.

'Jawan' also marks their first-ever encounter on the big screen.

Read Also
Shah Rukh Khan’s Viral Dance In Jawan Prevue Was Choreographed By The Actor Himself
article-image

The recently released action-packed Prevue had already set high standards, tantalising fans with a glimpse of Vijay Sethupathi.

Now, the new poster showcases his portrayal of a fearsome and commanding villain, leaving audiences on the edge of their seats in anticipation of the epic face-off between Shah Rukh and Vijay.

With each striking poster release, the excitement surrounding 'Jawan' continues to escalate. From Shah Rukh Khan's bold bald avatar to Nayanthara's fierce appearance, every glimpse has intensified the anticipation for this action-packed extravaganza. The unveiling of Vijay's menacing character has added yet another layer of intrigue, amplifying the film's appeal.

'Jawan' is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release in theatres on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

Read Also
Jawan New Poster: Shah Rukh Khan Unveils Nayanthara's Badass Cop Avatar - Check Fans Reaction
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: Deepika Padukone REACTS To Pap Who Said Her Smile Would Save His Job

Video: Deepika Padukone REACTS To Pap Who Said Her Smile Would Save His Job

Sunny Deol Finally REACTS To Gadar 2 Clashing With OMG 2: 'Jis Cheez Ki Barabari Nahi Hai, Mat Karo'

Sunny Deol Finally REACTS To Gadar 2 Clashing With OMG 2: 'Jis Cheez Ki Barabari Nahi Hai, Mat Karo'

Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan Introduces Vijay Sethupathi As 'Dealer of Death'; Check New Poster

Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan Introduces Vijay Sethupathi As 'Dealer of Death'; Check New Poster

Sunny Deol Unveils FIRST Poster Of Son Rajveer's Debut Film Dono; Teaser To Be Out On THIS Date

Sunny Deol Unveils FIRST Poster Of Son Rajveer's Debut Film Dono; Teaser To Be Out On THIS Date

Doja Cat Lashes Out At Fans For Naming Her Fanbase 'Kittenz'

Doja Cat Lashes Out At Fans For Naming Her Fanbase 'Kittenz'