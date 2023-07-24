Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan Introduces Vijay Sethupathi As 'Dealer of Death'; Check New Poster

As the anticipation for 'Jawan' continues to soar, the excitement has reached new heights with the unveiling of the film's antagonist. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, on Monday, introduced Vijay Sethupathi as the 'Dealer of Death,' promising an unforgettable clash between two powerhouse performers.

'Jawan' also marks their first-ever encounter on the big screen.

The recently released action-packed Prevue had already set high standards, tantalising fans with a glimpse of Vijay Sethupathi.

Now, the new poster showcases his portrayal of a fearsome and commanding villain, leaving audiences on the edge of their seats in anticipation of the epic face-off between Shah Rukh and Vijay.

With each striking poster release, the excitement surrounding 'Jawan' continues to escalate. From Shah Rukh Khan's bold bald avatar to Nayanthara's fierce appearance, every glimpse has intensified the anticipation for this action-packed extravaganza. The unveiling of Vijay's menacing character has added yet another layer of intrigue, amplifying the film's appeal.

'Jawan' is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release in theatres on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

