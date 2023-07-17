Jawan New Poster: Shah Rukh Khan Unveils Nayanthara's Badass Cop Avatar - Check Fans Reaction

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has treated fans with a jaw-dropping poster of his highly-anticipated 'Jawan', introducing the stunning Nayanthara in her Hindi film debut.

The poster showcases Nayanthara in a fierce and stylish avatar as a cop, exuding confidence as she wields a machine gun, accentuated by her black sunglasses. This glimpse into her character has left fans eagerly anticipating the film's release.

SRK CALLS HER THUNDER THAT COMES BEFORE THE STORM

Taking to social media, Shah Rukh Khan enthusiastically shared the poster on Monday, accompanied by the caption, "She's the thunder that comes before the storm! Nayanthara's Jawan Prevue out now! Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu."

The mention of the film's multi-language release has created an additional buzz among fans.

The excitement surrounding this unveiling was palpable, with fans flooding the comments section with admiration and anticipation.

FANS REACT TO THE THRILLING POSTER

One fan exclaimed, 'Women power', while another expressed their eagerness to witness the dynamic duo on screen, stating, "Can't wait to see both of you together."

The poster's impact didn't go unnoticed, as a fan passionately described it as "fireeee!!" Nayanthara's portrayal in the poster has already earned her the title of 'boss lady' from one of her devoted followers.

Check out some more reactions from netizens here:

NAYANTHARA IN JAWAN PREVUE

Prior to the poster reveal, audiences were treated to Nayanthara's first glimpses from the film in the Jawan Prevue, which premiered last week.

The sneak peek offered a tantalizing taste of the actress's versatility as she effortlessly switched between a traditional yellow saree and a corporate look.

Furthermore, the Prevue showcased intense action sequences, where Nayanthara displayed her prowess in handling firearms, adding an extra layer of excitement for moviegoers.

ABOUT JAWAN

Directed by the talented Atlee, Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, with Gauri Khan serving as the producer and Gaurav Verma as the co-producer. The film is set to hit theaters worldwide on September 7th, 2023, captivating audiences in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

