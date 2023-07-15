Jawan Theme Song Unveiled As Anticipation Builds for Release of Shah Rukh Khan Starrer

Get ready for an adrenaline-pumping cinematic experience as Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film, 'Jawan,' gears up to hit the big screens on September 7th, 2023.

With fans eagerly waiting to witness SRK's charismatic presence after the mega success of 'Pathaan,' the recently released prevue has only heightened the excitement surrounding this much-anticipated film.

The makers of 'Jawan' left no stone unturned to captivate audiences from the get-go. The prevue, featuring Shah Rukh Khan in an unprecedented rugged avatar, has garnered unanimous love and appreciation from fans. The glimpses of the film hinted at an intense storyline and raised the bar of expectations even higher.

One element that particularly stood out in the prevue was the electrifying background music, which took social media by storm. Fans and audiences alike were clamouring for the release of the film's theme song.

THRILLING THEME SONG FPOR SRK STARRER UNVEILED

Responding to their overwhelming demands, the makers have unveiled the highly anticipated theme song, composed by the talented Anirudh Ravichandran and beautifully crooned by Raja Kumari.

The theme song perfectly captures the essence of 'Jawan' and promises to elevate the viewing experience to new heights. Its infectious beats and enthralling melody have already struck a chord with fans, amplifying their excitement for the film's release.

ABOUT JAWAN

'Jawan' is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by the acclaimed filmmaker Atlee, known for his blockbuster hits.

Produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma, the film is set to make a global splash, releasing in theatres worldwide in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.