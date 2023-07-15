 Jawan Theme Song Unveiled As Anticipation Builds for Release of Shah Rukh Khan Starrer
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentJawan Theme Song Unveiled As Anticipation Builds for Release of Shah Rukh Khan Starrer

Jawan Theme Song Unveiled As Anticipation Builds for Release of Shah Rukh Khan Starrer

Responding to the overwhelming demands, the makers have unveiled the highly anticipated theme song, composed by the talented Anirudh Ravichandran and beautifully crooned by Raja Kumari.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, July 15, 2023, 07:13 PM IST
article-image

Get ready for an adrenaline-pumping cinematic experience as Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film, 'Jawan,' gears up to hit the big screens on September 7th, 2023.

With fans eagerly waiting to witness SRK's charismatic presence after the mega success of 'Pathaan,' the recently released prevue has only heightened the excitement surrounding this much-anticipated film.

The makers of 'Jawan' left no stone unturned to captivate audiences from the get-go. The prevue, featuring Shah Rukh Khan in an unprecedented rugged avatar, has garnered unanimous love and appreciation from fans. The glimpses of the film hinted at an intense storyline and raised the bar of expectations even higher.

One element that particularly stood out in the prevue was the electrifying background music, which took social media by storm. Fans and audiences alike were clamouring for the release of the film's theme song.

Read Also
Troll Asks Shah Rukh Khan If He Buys Tickets To His Own Films, Jawan Actor Has A Witty Response
article-image

THRILLING THEME SONG FPOR SRK STARRER UNVEILED

Responding to their overwhelming demands, the makers have unveiled the highly anticipated theme song, composed by the talented Anirudh Ravichandran and beautifully crooned by Raja Kumari.

The theme song perfectly captures the essence of 'Jawan' and promises to elevate the viewing experience to new heights. Its infectious beats and enthralling melody have already struck a chord with fans, amplifying their excitement for the film's release.

Read Also
Shah Rukh Khan Reveals What Gauri & AbRam Love The Most About Jawan
article-image

ABOUT JAWAN

'Jawan' is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by the acclaimed filmmaker Atlee, known for his blockbuster hits.

Produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma, the film is set to make a global splash, releasing in theatres worldwide in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

Read Also
Jawan: Tattoo On Shah Rukh Khan's Bald Head Revealed
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Jawan Theme Song Unveiled As Anticipation Builds for Release of Shah Rukh Khan Starrer

Jawan Theme Song Unveiled As Anticipation Builds for Release of Shah Rukh Khan Starrer

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav IS Hypocrite?

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav IS Hypocrite?

Padmini Producer CALLS OUT Kunchacko Boban For Taking ₹2.5 Crores & Skipping The Promotions

Padmini Producer CALLS OUT Kunchacko Boban For Taking ₹2.5 Crores & Skipping The Promotions

VIRAL VIDEO: Tom Holland's Gay Sex Scene In 'The Crowded Room' Stirs The Internet, Shocked Fans...

VIRAL VIDEO: Tom Holland's Gay Sex Scene In 'The Crowded Room' Stirs The Internet, Shocked Fans...

Sunny Leone: Have Worked With YRF’s & Dharmas Of Adult Film Industry

Sunny Leone: Have Worked With YRF’s & Dharmas Of Adult Film Industry