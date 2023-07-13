 Troll Asks Shah Rukh Khan If He Buys Tickets To His Own Films, Jawan Actor Has A Witty Response
On Thursday, much to the delight of his fans, Shah Rukh conducted one of his usual #AskSRK sessions on his Twitter handle and entertained SRKians with his signature witty responses.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, July 13, 2023, 04:03 PM IST
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has all his fans excited as he is set to return to the silver screens with 'Jawan' after the blockbuster success of his film 'Pathaan' in January. The prevue of 'Jawan' was released by the makers on Monday, and within no time, it took the internet by storm and since then, movie lovers cannot stop gushing about it.

It was then that one of the users tried to troll the King Khan, but SRK made sure to shut him with his classic response.

Shah Rukh Khan's witty response to troll

SRK conducted an interactive session on his Twitter handle in which he dropped some insights into his upcoming film 'Jawan'.

During the session, a user tried to troll Shah Rukh asking if he buys tickets for his own films. Not one to back off, SRK shut him with a witty reply.

"Tum kya apne kaam ki salary khud pay karte ho?" he asked the user, leaving him stumped.

About 'Jawan'

'Jawan' marks the first time that SRK has joined hands with maverick south filmmaker Atlee. The film also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in key roles.

Besides, SRK also introduced his 'army of girls' in the prevue, which included Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan and Aaliyah Qureishi. Actors Ridhi Dogra and Sunil Grover will be seen playing important parts.

Besides, Deepika Padukone will be seen in a special and impactful cameo in 'Jawan'.

'Jawan' is slated to hit the theatres on September 7, 2023.

