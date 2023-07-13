Jawan Spoiler: Vignesh Shivan Shares Details About Nayanthara's Role Opposite Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all set to return to the silver screens with his next, titled 'Jawan'. The prevue of the film was released by the makers on Monday and within no time, it sent waves across the internet and people could not contain their excitement for the film. The prevue gave a glimpse of all the major characters in the film, one of them being none other than south's 'lady superstar' Nayanthara.

Nayanthara is all set to mark her dream Bollywood debut with 'Jawan', The film also marks the first collaboration between SRK and filmmaker Atlee, who is known for delivering some of the biggest blockbusters down south.

As the prevue was dropped by the makers, Nayanthara's husband, Vignesh Shivan couldn't help but gush about his wife in the film. But while at it, he might also have dropped a major spoiler from the film.

Vignesh Shivan reveals major Jawan plot

Post the release of the 'Jawan' prevue, Shivan took to his Instagram handle and heaped praise on his wife. "How can you not be proud of @atlee47 when he comes up with a banger with his Bollywood debut! Looks international! So much efforts, patience and hard work! A big hug hatss off!," he wrote.

He went on to say, "Congrats to #Nayanthara lookin (hot face emoji) dream debut with the King @iamsrk for my Thangam & my king @anirudhofficial killin it sooo well here!"

Replying to his message, SRK wrote, "@VigneshShivN thank u for all the love. #Nayanthara is awesome…but oh who am I telling this…you toh already know!!! But Hubby, beware, she has now learnt some major kicks & punches!!"

It was then that an excited Shivan dropped a major spoiler and revealed that not just packing punches, but Nayanthara will also be seen romancing King Khan.

"I also heard there is some good romance between the both of you in the movie , that she has learnt from the king of romance," Shivan tweeted, thus confirming that the audience will get to witness some moments of love between the characters of SRK and Nayanthara.

About 'Jawan'

As per the prevue and the latest reports, Nayanthara will be seen playing a cop on the hunt for SRK's character in 'Jawan'. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi in a key role.

Besides, 'Jawan' boasts of a spectacular cameo by none other than Deepika Padukone, and the film also features SRK's 'army of girls', Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Lehar Khan, Ridhi Dogra and others. Sunil Grover too plays a key role in the film.

Directed by Atlee, 'Jawan' is set to hit the silver screens on September 7, 2023.