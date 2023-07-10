11 Best Shots From Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Prevue

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 10, 2023
The prevue of 'Jawan', starring Shah Rukh Khan, was dropped by the makers on Monday, July 10
As soon as the prevue was released, it sent netizens into a tizzy
The prevue boasted of some excellent cinematic shots
Shah Rukh Khan's dashing entry is one of the highlights of the prevue
Deepika Padukone surprises the audience with her impactful cameo
Nayanthara goes all guns blazing in Jawan prevue
Vijay Sethupathi too is featured in a never-seen-before avatar
From the looks of it, the film promises a massy chartbuster
Jawan is also the first time that SRK will be seen sporting a bald look
Jawan is set to release in theatres on September 7, 2023
It has been directed by the renowned south director Atlee
