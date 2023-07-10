11 Best Shots From Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Prevue

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 10, 2023

The prevue of 'Jawan', starring Shah Rukh Khan, was dropped by the makers on Monday, July 10

As soon as the prevue was released, it sent netizens into a tizzy

The prevue boasted of some excellent cinematic shots

Shah Rukh Khan's dashing entry is one of the highlights of the prevue

Deepika Padukone surprises the audience with her impactful cameo

Nayanthara goes all guns blazing in Jawan prevue

Vijay Sethupathi too is featured in a never-seen-before avatar

From the looks of it, the film promises a massy chartbuster

Jawan is also the first time that SRK will be seen sporting a bald look

Jawan is set to release in theatres on September 7, 2023

It has been directed by the renowned south director Atlee

