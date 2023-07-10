Shah Rukh Khan's 6 Different Looks In Jawan Prevue

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 10, 2023
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is back with yet another power-packed entertainer, 'Jawan'
The film shows SRK in six different avatars -- from a charming young man to a deadly anti-hero
As per the prevue, SRK will be seen playing a cop in the film
In one of the stills, he can also be seen going all guns blazing in a combat uniform
SRK also tried on a never-seen-before avatar with half of his face masked up
In another shot, he can be seen with his face all bandaged
As he takes off the bandage, the actor shows off his bald look, which is a first for SRK
The prevue also gave a glimpse of the birth of SRK's character
Thanks For Reading!