 Baahubali The Epic Teaser Out; Netizens Feel Prabhas Starrer Will Break Records Once Again
Baahubali The Epic is all set to release on October 31, 2025. The makers on Tuesday released the teaser of the film, and netizens feel that the movie will once again break records at the box office. Baahubali The Epic is an amalgamation of both Baahubali The Beginning and Baahubali The Conclusion. So, it has been re-edited and remastered, and will be released as one more.

Murtuza Iqbal Updated: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 07:06 PM IST
YouTube: Baahubali The Epic Teaser

Baahubali The Beginning was released in 2015, and the second part, Baahubali The Conclusion had hit the big screens in 2017. To celebrate the 10 years of the film, the makers are all set to re-release both movies, but there's a twist. The SS Rajamouli's directorial will be released as Baahubali The Epic. It will hit the big screens as a new film, which will be an amalgamation of both parts 1 and 2. Well, of course, it won't be a six-hour-long movie. Baahubali has been re-edited and remastered as one more.

On Tuesday, the makers shared the teaser of the film, and it is quite impressive. It is filled with some amazing scenes that we saw in Baahubali 1 and 2.

Netizens React To Baahubali The Epic Teaser

Well, netizens have loved the teaser of the film and are expecting that Baahubali The Epic will break all the records of re-released movies. A netizen tweeted, "Step aside re-release records… The King Baahubali is coming (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "Mark my words this will collect more than 200 crores (sic)." One more netizen tweeted, "This re release will be blast not only in Telugu states it will be celebrated WW 🔥 please do add new content @rajasaabmovie and take advantage!!!"

Baahubali The Epic Release Date

Baahubali The Epic will hit the screens on October 31, 2025. We are sure moviegoers are super excited to witness the film on the big screens again.

Baahubali Part 1 And 2 Box Office Collection

Baahubali Part 1 had done very well at the box office. It has collected Rs. 650 crore gross worldwide. Later, when Part 2 was released, it had taken the box office by storm, and it minted Rs. 1788.06 crore gross worldwide.

It will surely be interesting to see what response Baahubali The Epic will get at the box office.

