 Sidharth Malhotra-Janhvi Kapoor's Param Sundari Passed With No Visual Cuts, But CBFC Asks To Mute 'Church', 'Father' & 'Bloody': Report
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentSidharth Malhotra-Janhvi Kapoor's Param Sundari Passed With No Visual Cuts, But CBFC Asks To Mute 'Church', 'Father' & 'Bloody': Report

Sidharth Malhotra-Janhvi Kapoor's Param Sundari Passed With No Visual Cuts, But CBFC Asks To Mute 'Church', 'Father' & 'Bloody': Report

Param Sundari, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor is slated to release on August 29, 2025. The movie has been passed by CBFC with a U/A 13+ certificate without any visual cuts. However, words like 'church', 'father' and 'bloody' were asked to be muted. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 08:07 PM IST
article-image
YouTube: Param Sundari Trailer

Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Param Sundari is all set to release on August 29, 2025. The film's trailer and songs have created a good pre-release buzz, and now, according to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Param Sundari has been passed with no visual cuts, but CBFC asked to mute certain words.

The Examining Committee of CBFC asked the makers to replace the word 'bastard' with 'idiot' in the subtitles. Also, words like 'church' and 'bloody' was asked to be muted and removed from the subtitles. Meanwhile, the word 'father' was asked to be muted.

After all the changes, Param Sundari was passed with a U/A 13+ certificate. The film's runtime is 136 minutes which means it is 2 hours and 16 minutes long.

Read Also
Video: Janhvi Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra Offer Prayers At Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain Ahead Of...
article-image

Param Sundari Advance Booking

FPJ Shorts
VIDEO: Scindia, Ramdev, Kangana Ranaut Among Dignitaries At RSS' Centenary Celebrations
VIDEO: Scindia, Ramdev, Kangana Ranaut Among Dignitaries At RSS' Centenary Celebrations
Mumbai News: Three Held In Kalyan Burglary, Hunt On For Fourth Accused
Mumbai News: Three Held In Kalyan Burglary, Hunt On For Fourth Accused
Tilak Varma Seeks Divine Blessings At Tirupati Balaji Temple Ahead Of Asia Cup 2025; Check Pics
Tilak Varma Seeks Divine Blessings At Tirupati Balaji Temple Ahead Of Asia Cup 2025; Check Pics
Ganeshotsav 2025: 1,015 Potholes Still Pending In Mumbai As BMC Misses 72-Hour Repair Deadline
Ganeshotsav 2025: 1,015 Potholes Still Pending In Mumbai As BMC Misses 72-Hour Repair Deadline

The advance booking of Param Sundari has started, and the makers made a grand announcement about it at an event in Jaipur. Janhvi and Sidharth have been going all out to promote the film. It is an important movie for both actors as their last few theatrical releases have failed to make a mark at the box office.

Param Sundari was earlier slated to release on July 25, 2025. But, to avoid the clash with Son Of Sardaar 2, the makers postponed the film. However, it was a wise decision as Saiyaara fever would have also affected the box office collection of Param Sundari.

It will be interesting to see what response Param Sundari will get at the box office.

Read Also
Janhvi Kapoor Revives 'Neo-Sari' Gown For Param Sundari Promotions: Netizens Say, 'PC, Bebo Have...
article-image

Janhvi Kapoor On Her Character In Param Sundari

Janhvi's accent in the trailer of Param Sundari has grabbeb everyone's attention, and a lot of Malayali people on social media have been slamming it. However, during a conversation with ET Digital, Janhvi had revealed that her character in the film is half-Tamilian and half-Malayali.

She had said,  "Of course, I’m not a Malayali, and neither was my mother, but my character is actually half-Tamilian and half-Malayali. I’ve always been very interested in that terrain and that culture, and I’m also a huge fan of Malayalam cinema as well. So yeah, I think it was just a very fun, interesting story, and I’m so happy and grateful that I could be a part of it.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sidharth Malhotra-Janhvi Kapoor's Param Sundari Passed With No Visual Cuts, But CBFC Asks To Mute...

Sidharth Malhotra-Janhvi Kapoor's Param Sundari Passed With No Visual Cuts, But CBFC Asks To Mute...

Baahubali The Epic Teaser Out; Netizens Feel Prabhas Starrer Will Break Records Once Again

Baahubali The Epic Teaser Out; Netizens Feel Prabhas Starrer Will Break Records Once Again

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Fashion: Alia Bhatt To Shilpa Shetty, Bollywood Celebs-Inspired Looks For...

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Fashion: Alia Bhatt To Shilpa Shetty, Bollywood Celebs-Inspired Looks For...

Shruti Haasan Reveals Her Father Kamal Haasan Was In Love With Bengali Actress Aparna Sen

Shruti Haasan Reveals Her Father Kamal Haasan Was In Love With Bengali Actress Aparna Sen

'Clear Invasion Of Privacy & Serious Security Issue': Alia Bhatt Slams People For Sharing Video Of...

'Clear Invasion Of Privacy & Serious Security Issue': Alia Bhatt Slams People For Sharing Video Of...