Sidharth Malhotra-Janhvi Kapoor's Param Sundari Passed With No Visual Cuts, But CBFC Asks To Mute 'Church', 'Father' & 'Bloody': Report

YouTube: Param Sundari Trailer

Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Param Sundari is all set to release on August 29, 2025. The film's trailer and songs have created a good pre-release buzz, and now, according to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Param Sundari has been passed with no visual cuts, but CBFC asked to mute certain words.

The Examining Committee of CBFC asked the makers to replace the word 'bastard' with 'idiot' in the subtitles. Also, words like 'church' and 'bloody' was asked to be muted and removed from the subtitles. Meanwhile, the word 'father' was asked to be muted.

After all the changes, Param Sundari was passed with a U/A 13+ certificate. The film's runtime is 136 minutes which means it is 2 hours and 16 minutes long.

Param Sundari Advance Booking

The advance booking of Param Sundari has started, and the makers made a grand announcement about it at an event in Jaipur. Janhvi and Sidharth have been going all out to promote the film. It is an important movie for both actors as their last few theatrical releases have failed to make a mark at the box office.

Param Sundari was earlier slated to release on July 25, 2025. But, to avoid the clash with Son Of Sardaar 2, the makers postponed the film. However, it was a wise decision as Saiyaara fever would have also affected the box office collection of Param Sundari.

It will be interesting to see what response Param Sundari will get at the box office.

Janhvi Kapoor On Her Character In Param Sundari

Janhvi's accent in the trailer of Param Sundari has grabbeb everyone's attention, and a lot of Malayali people on social media have been slamming it. However, during a conversation with ET Digital, Janhvi had revealed that her character in the film is half-Tamilian and half-Malayali.

She had said, "Of course, I’m not a Malayali, and neither was my mother, but my character is actually half-Tamilian and half-Malayali. I’ve always been very interested in that terrain and that culture, and I’m also a huge fan of Malayalam cinema as well. So yeah, I think it was just a very fun, interesting story, and I’m so happy and grateful that I could be a part of it.”