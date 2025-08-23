Janhvi Kapoor Revives 'Neo-Sari' Gown For Param Sundari Promotions: Netizens Say, 'PC, Bebo Have Done This Before'

Bollywood diva Janhvi Kapoor is leaving no stone unturned while promoting her upcoming film Param Sundari, where she stars opposite Sidharth Malhotra. Known for her experimental fashion choices, the actress has been serving one glamorous look after another. From floral sarees to dreamy dresses, her promotional wardrobe has been a true style diary. But it was her latest outing in a modern Madras check neo-sari gown that truly set social media buzzing.

The Neo-Sari Gown Moment

On August 22, fashion watchdog Diet Sabya shared a video of Janhvi in an Amit Aggarwal couture creation, sparking a conversation online. The designer reimagined the classic Madras checks into a structured yet flowy neo-sari gown silhouette. Instead of the usual vibrant hues, the outfit played with pastel and jewel tones, making it look refreshing and contemporary.

The outfit blended the timeless drape of an Indian saree with the tailored elegance of a gown, a bold fashion statement that suited Janhvi’s youthful charm. The pallu and pleats were seamlessly fused into the design, giving it a modern couture vibe.

Styling and glam game

Styled by celebrity fashion stylist Ami Patel, Janhvi elevated her look with heritage jewellery, a choker necklace, statement earrings, and a bold cocktail ring. Her beauty look, curated by Savleen Kaur Manchanda, featured shimmering eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, dewy highlighter, and a glossy pink pout.

Her hair was tied in a sleek bun, adorned with delicate flowers, adding a traditional touch to an otherwise experimental outfit. The fusion of Indian aesthetics with contemporary styling made the look stand out.

Netizens React to Janhvi’s Look

As soon as Janhvi’s look surfaced online, fans and fashion enthusiasts couldn’t stop talking. While many praised her for embracing a modern interpretation of the sari, some critics weren’t impressed. One user commented, “Method styling ke chakkar mein the jewellery has gone down the drain.” Another pointed out, “PC, Bebo have done this before.”

Despite mixed reviews, Janhvi’s look undeniably turned heads and sparked discussions about the return of neo-sari gowns in Bollywood fashion.