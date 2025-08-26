Bigg Boss 19: Shehbaz Badesha Clarifies He Is Not In Secret Room; Hints At Entering The House Later - Watch Video

Shehbaz Badesha Is Not In Secret Room

Shehnaz Badesha couldn't enter the Bigg Boss 19 house as he got less votes than Mridul Tiwari. Later, a picture of Shehbaz went viral on social media in which he was seen sitting in a room, and netizens speculated that he was in a secret room and would soon enter the house. However, on Tuesday, Shehbaz clarified that he is not in the secret room and shared a video about it.

In the video, Shehbaz said, "Hello, how are you all? You all gave me a lot of love when I came on stage. All the people who voted for me, thank you all from the bottom of my heart. Because each and every vote of yours was equal to one lakh for me. The biggest thing is that I shared the stage with Salman sir. There is nothing bigger than that for me in life."

He further said, "I am not in any secret room. This is my secret room. I am sitting here. Whenever I get a chance to go inside, I guarantee you that you will definitely get entertainment. Those who are cursing me in the comments, I love you. I don't care about you. When I go inside, whenever God gives me such a chance, then I will definitely make you feel proud. This is my guarantee."

Well, we wonder if the picture of Shehbaz that went viral was an AI-generated image.

Shehbaz Badesha Gives It Back To Trolls

A lot of people have been trolling Shehbaz that he has become famous because of his sister Shehnaaz Gill. So, while talking about it, in the video, he said, "Whoever says I am here because of my sister, I am proud of the fact that I am famous because of my sister. I love you all. And keep supporting your Shahbez Badesha."

While Shehbaz has cleared that he is not in the secret room, it will be interesting to see if he will be entering the Bigg Boss 19 house as a wild card.