From Nayanthara To Deepika Padukone, All Actresses In SRK's Jawan Prevue

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 10, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan dropped the much-awaited 'prevue' of 'Jawan' on July 10, Monday

While the film stars SRK in several avatars, it also features a number of actresses in key roles

South's lady superstar Nayanthara will be seen playing a cop in 'Jawan'

Deepika Padukone promises an impactful cameo in the film

Sanya Malhotra plays a key member in SRK's team in 'Jawan'

Priyamani too has a pivotal role in the film

Sanjeeta Bhattacharya in Jawan

Ridhi Dogra

