Jawan Prevue: Shah Rukh Khan & Atlee's Film Is An Action-Packed Massy Entertainer

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is back with yet another actioner, 'Jawan', after the maga success of his first release of the year, 'Pathaan'. After several months of anticipation and hype, the prevue of 'Jawan' was finally released by the makers on Monday, July 10.

'Jawan' marks Shah Rukh Khan's first collaboration with 'Bigil' director Atlee, and it also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in key roles.

The film promises to showcase the King Khan in a never-seen-before avatar, and the excitement for 'Jawan' among SRK fans is palpable.

Jawan prevue out now

In the prevue, SRK can be seen sporting several different looks and packing punches on the go. The film will see him play a cop for the first time and it will also see the star go bald on screen for the first time.

The prevue also gave glimpses of several other stars including Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara and Sanya Malhotra, and Vijay Sethupathi.

The prevue shows SRK seemingly playing an anti-hero as he says, "Main achha hoon, bura hoon, punya hoon ya paap hoon, ye khudse poochna, kyuki main bhi aap hoon".

'Jawan' is set to be a high-octane action thriller which outlines the emotional journey of a man who is set to rectify the wrongs in society.



About Jawan

'Jawan' has been shot in several exotic locations around the world and the film is one of the most anticipated releases of SRK.

Earlier, during an 'Ask SRK' session, the actor had said that 'Jawan' is a new kind of genre for him. "An Atlee special and the marriage of trying to bring two ways of making films in tandem," he had called the film.

'Jawan' has been bankrolled by SRK's very own Red Chillies Entertainment, and is slated to hit the silver screens on September 7, 2023.