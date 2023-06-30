Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Music Rights Smash Records With ₹36 Crore Deal

In an unprecedented deal, the music rights of the highly anticipated Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara's film Jawan, also starring Vijay Sethupathi, have been sold for an astounding ₹36 crores to the music label T-Series.

The fierce competition for these rights witnessed several major players vying for the deal, but it was T-Series' astronomical bid that emerged as a winner, securing the highly sought-after music rights of Jawan.

The ₹36 crore deal for the music rights of Jawan has shattered all previous records in the industry, reaffirming Shah Rukh Khan's unrivaled dominance and star power.

The film is already generating immense buzz among cinephiles and has become the talk of the town with this new agreement.

Jawan is poised to be a cinematic spectacle, combining the talents of Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi with the directorial finesse of Atlee.

The film was earlier scheduled to hit the silver screens in June 2023, but a few weeks ago, the makers announced that the film has now been pushed to September 7, 2023.

Deepika Padukone too will be seen in a special appearance in the film. It is produced by Gauri Khan