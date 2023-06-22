Jawan Stuntman Calls Shah Rukh Khan Different From Other Actors: 'He Would Ask If I Was Fine After Every Shot'

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan began the year with a bang after his film 'Pathaan', which brought him back to theatres after a hiatus of four years, became the highest grossing Hindi film ever. While his fans are still reeling from the 'Pathaan' fever, the actor is all set to be back with yet another film, titled 'Jawan'.

SRK makes sure to leave a lasting impression on the people he works with and a similar incident happened on the sets of 'Jawan' too.

While the actor has been maintaining a low profile and not much is being spoken about the film yet, a stuntman from 'Jawan' recently shared his experience of working with the superstar.

'He would take blame if stunt went wrong'

The stuntman, who is named Saddam, called SRK the "sweetest banda" and mentioned that he was different than every other actor he has worked with till date.

Saddam stated that other actors usually come in and talk about pulling off extreme stunts, but SRK would genuinely inquire about the stunts that they had to do and also checked on the safety.

"He would be worried that I'll be hurt. The best thing about him was that after ever shot, he would come and ask me 'Tu thik hai?'. If the shot went wrong, he would immediately say it was hit fault. I was amazed at the kind of person and star he is," Saddam gushed.

About Jawan

Meanwhile, 'Jawan' was earlier scheduled to hit the silver screens in June, but a few days ago, the makers announced that the film has now been pushed to September 7, 2023.

The film marks SRK's first collaboration with south director Atlee, who is known for films like 'Bigil', 'Mersal' and 'Theri'.

Jawan also stars south's "lady superstar" Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi has a key role to play in it. Besides, Deepika Padukone too will be seen in a special appearance in the film.