Shah Rukh Khan Praises Karan Johar As He Completes 25 Years In Bollywood: 'You've Come A Long Way Baby'

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan congratulated filmmaker and his close friend Karan Johar on completing 25 years in the film industry. Shah Rukh penned a heartfelt note for Karan and also praised his Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani teaser, which was officially shared by the makers on Tuesday, June 20.

"Wow Karan 25 years as a filmmaker. You've come a long way baby!! Your father and my friend Tom uncle must be seeing this from heaven and feeling extremely happy and proud. Have always told you to make more and more films because we need the ethereal magic of love being brought to life... like only u can do," Shah Rukh wrote on Twitter.

Praising the teaser, Shah Rukh added, "#RockyAurRaniKiiPrem Kahaani teaser is looking beautiful. Love you and best wishes to the cast and crew."

Helmed by Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh's film is all set to hit the theatres on July 28. Karan has returned to direction after over six years with this film. The film's release will also celebrate the filmmaker's 25 years years in Bollywood. Rocky Aur Rani is Karan's seventh directorial after Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna, My Name Is Khan, Student Of The Year and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Shah Rukh has always stood by Karan's side and vice versa. In fact, Shah Rukh also played a cameo in Karan's last directorial, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Apart from Ranveer and Alia, the film also stars veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. Earlier on Karan's 51st birthday, the makers unveiled several posters of the film which increased the fans' excitement.

Last year, on his birthday, Karan announced that his next directorial is going to be an action film which he will commence shooting in April 2023, but no new update on the project was announced.

Meanwhile, the teaser of the film gives glimpse into the grand world of Rocky and Rani, showcasing the breathtaking visuals, introducing stunning star-cast, and a soulful melody. It gives the vibe of a big Karan Johar musical love story and will prepare the audience for a larger-than-life world of families.