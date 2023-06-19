 Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani: Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh Drop New Poster, Teaser To Be Out On THIS Date
Helmed by Karan Johar, the film is all set to hit the theatres on July 28.

Asian News InternationalUpdated: Monday, June 19, 2023, 01:46 PM IST
Actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, on Monday, unveiled a new poster of their upcoming film 'Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'.

Taking to Instagram, Ranveer shared the new poster which he captioned, "We're about to enter the season of LOVE! #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani TEASER OUT TOMORROW! Click the link in the bio to set your reminder now! A film by Karan Johar in his 25th anniversary year, in cinemas 28th July, 2023."

In the new poster, Alia and Ranveer could be seen twinning in red outfits and flaunting their cute smiles.

The official teaser of 'Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' will be out on June 20.

Soon after the 'Befikre' actor shared the poster, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Can't wait for this season to start," a user wrote.

A user wrote," Yeeeyee cant wait"

"Excited to see it , Rocky gonna rock," a fan commented.

Helmed by Karan Johar, the film is all set to hit the theatres on July 28.

Karan also shared the new poster on his Instagram account and wrote, "t's just the beginning of this ERA OF LOVE! #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani TEASER OUT TOMORROW! Set your reminders now! (link in bio) In cinemas 28th July, 2023."

Apart from Ranveer and Alia, the film also stars veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

Earlier on Karan's 51st birthday, the makers unveiled several posters of the film which increased the fans' excitement.

Last year, on his birthday, Karan announced that his next directorial is going to be an action film which he will commence shooting in April 2023, but no new update on the project was announced.

Meanwhile, Alia will also be seen in the upcoming Hollywood action thriller film 'Heart of Stone' alongside Gal Gadot. The film is set to stream on the OTT platform Netflix from August 11.

