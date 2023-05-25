Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani: Meet the Randhawa & Chatterjee families of Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt

As fans were waiting with bated breath for an update on Karan Johar's upcoming directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani', the filmmaker finally dropped a surprise on his own birthday as he released the posters of Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and their quirky families. The posters feature Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra, among other artists.

Earlier in the day, KJo shared the first look posters of Ranveer Singh's Rocky Randhawa and Alia Bhatt's Rani Chatterjee.

'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani' is set to release in India on July 28, and ahead of its release, the filmmaker shared a glimpse of the mad world of Rocky and Rani.

Meet the families of Rocky and Rani

KJo took to his social media handles to share two posters, introducing his audience to the quirky families of Ranveer and Alia.

Ranveer aka Rocky's family comprises of Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, Kshitee Jog and Anjali Anand, among others. While the veteran actor Dharmendra can be seen smiling on a wheelchair, Jaya Bachchan looks intimidating with a serious expression.

On the other hand, Alia can be seen posing with her Chatterjee family in the background. Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Choudhury, Churni Ganguly and others can be seen with her.

"Introducing the gems of this ‘prem kahaani’ - the Randhawas & the Chatterjees!" KJo captioned the posters.

About 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani'

'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani' marks Karan Johar's return to the director's chair after seven long years. The film is even more special as it releases in the 25th anniversary year of KJo as a filmmaker.

From the looks of it, 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani' promises to be a mad ride full of romance, comedy, drama and emotions, making it a quintessential Dharma film.

After being shot over two years and post several delays, the film is finally ready to hit the theatres by the end of July.