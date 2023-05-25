Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani First Look Out! Ranveer Singh is a ball of energy, Alia Bhatt looks divine in Karan Johar directorial

After much hype and anticipation, the first looks of both Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt from the upcoming film, 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani', was released by the makers on Thursday. The film is even more special as it releases on Karan Johar's 25th anniversary year as a filmmaker and he has returned to the director's chair after several years.

KJo dropped the first look posters of 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani' on Thursday morning, and they have already piqued the interest of fans.

The film is scheduled to release in theatres on July 28, and KJo chose the occasion of his birthday to introduce his audience to his characters.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani first look out!

KJo dropped two posters of Ranveer Singh and in those, the actor looks quintessentially himself -- a vibrant and enthusiastic ball of energy. He can be seen flaunting his quirky side, which his fans love, in his first look fron the film.

"An absolute ‘heartthrob’, who wears his own heart on his sleeve - meet Rocky!" KJo wrote along with the poster.

Alia, on the other hand, looks absolutely gorgeous and divine in her character posters. She can be seen donning beautiful modern-day sarees with sleeveless blouses, complete with a kohl-rimmed eyes, bindi, heavy earrings and a nose pin.

"Ladies & gentlemen, the queen is here to steal your hearts - meet Rani!" the filmmaker captioned the posters.

About 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani'

'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani' is touted to be a classic Karan Johar film with romance and glamour written all over it.

Just a day ago, he teased the film with a montage of shots from his older directorials, starting right from Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji and Kajol's 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', to 'My Name Is Khan', to 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'.

"Nothing but gratitude for the magical 25 years I have spent in the director’s chair. I learnt, I grew, I wept, I laughed - I lived," he wrote in his heartfelt note for his fans.

'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani' also stars veteran actors Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra in key roles. The story of the film is still kept under the wraps, but from the looks of it, it seems to be a whirlwind romance complete with family drama, just as KJo likes it!