Who is Sudha Reddy? Know All About Billionaire Who Wore Over 200 Carats Of Diamonds At Met Gala 2024

Indian socialite and philanthropist Sudha Reddy is well known for her steadfast devotion to improving society and her unwavering dedication to humanitarian endeavours. She is the wife of Hyderabad-based billionaire businessman Megha Krishna Reddy. She is also the Director of Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL).

Sudha recently made a stunning entrance while wearing an ivory silk gown, artwork designed by Tarun Tahiliani, painstakingly produced by over 80 workers in 4,500 hours. She opted for the 180-carat diamond necklace with a mesmerising look, along with a 25-carat heart-shaped diamond, plus three more 20-carat heart-shaped diamonds representing her industrialist husband and their two kids - Manas and Pranav.

Sudha took to Instagram and shared some pictures of he looks from Met Gala 2024, she wrote, "Engaging with the theme, 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion', my ensemble created lovingly by Tarun Tahiliani resonates with India’s current cultural renaissance. Imbued with meticulous craftsmanship and profound symbolism, it narrates an artistic saga transcending the realms of haute couture, a tale of heartfelt collaboration.



She added, "Handcrafted by over 80 artisans over 4,500-man hours, the ivory silk gown epitomised the talents of master artisans. Its meticulously rendered bodice, adorned with hand-carved mother-of-pearl flowers and symbolic 3D butterflies, flowed gracefully, embodying the essence of self-expression through its cascading drapery."



"Each detail, from the handcrafted motifs to the luminous jewels by Farah Khan Ali, encapsulates the promise of hope and the enduring legacy of craftsmanship. A celebration of beauty, culture, and the eternal spirit of fashion," Sudha concluded the caption of her post.

Referred as the Queen Bee of Hyderabad, Sudha is gracing the red carpet of the Met Gala for the second time, she made her debut in 2021. Where in the beauty donned a haute couture gown by ace designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock, it was the second time the businesswoman attended the Met Gala.