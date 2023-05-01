Business Tycoon Sudha Reddy Represents India At White House Correspondents’ Dinner |

Sudha Reddy, the director of MEIL Group and the founder of Sudha Reddy Foundation is no stranger to high-profile events. The entrepreneur has made appearances at the Met Gala 2021, Paris Haute Couture Week, Doha Jewellery And Watches Exhibition, and the Ceremonial Service For The Most Excellent Order Of The British Empire. She has time and again represented India and the South Asian diaspora on the world stage and is always the epitome of grace at these events.

This time around she made a stunning appearance at the White House Correspondents' Dinner 2023, where she was seen mingling with VIP guests and exchanging notes on current affairs and corporate governance. She was wearing a Jenny Peckham gown, which she accessorised with the Birkin, a Bulgari serpenti necklace, and a Hermès-inspired headpiece.

Other notable guests at the event were John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, Sophia Bush, Winnie Harlow, Julia Fox, Brittney Griner and Cherelle Griner, Lala Kent, Lisa Vanderpump, Ariana Madix, J. Cameron Smith, Liev Schreiber, Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos, Ego Nwodim, Bel Powley, Sofia Pernas, Rebecca Romijn, Rosario Dawson, John Leguizamo, Ke Huy Quan and many others.

Reddy also attended the State Of Qatar WHC Soiree where she met the Ambassadors of Qatar, Iran, and France, and other important dignitaries. She shared that her conversations revolved around the current state of affairs, and strengthening of economic relations between India, Qatar and DC.

The White House Correspondents' Dinner is hailed as the Met Gala of the media world, and is the key event for statesmen and socialites. Through her impeccable fashion choices and vast knowledge regarding world affairs, Sudha Reddy never fails to make an impactful in her social appearances. She is a centre of soft power for the MEIL Group and has elevated the social value of the conglomerate through representing it at prestigious global events.