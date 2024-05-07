Here's What Jaideep Ahlawat Wants To Change In The News Business

Jaideep Ahlawat has carved a niche for himself in the industry. With his impeccable acting prowess and versatility, he made his cinematic debut with Aakrosh and gained recognition for his powerful performance in Anurag Kashyap's critically acclaimed film Gangs of Wasseypur.

Now, the 44-year-old actor has recently released his highly anticipated series The Broken News Season 2. In a recent interview, lead actor Jaideep Ahlawat shared his insights on the series, shedding light on its themes and relevance in today's media landscape. When questioned about what he would change if granted the power to influence the media landscape, Jaideep Ahlawat replied, “If I had to change one thing about channels, then I feel like there shouldn’t be any dependency on how much viewership a channel has received; one should mainly focus on whether everyone is aware if they have received the news.”

Talking about the second installment of the series, it revolves around the fierce rivalry between two news channels, transforming it from a mere newsroom battle to a personal struggle for survival.

Along with him, the show stars Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Sonali Bendre in pivotal roles. For anyone looking for an exciting investigation of the authority and duty of journalism, The Broken News Season 2 promises to be an engaging and educational viewing experience.