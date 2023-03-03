Alia Bhatt glows in her latest look as she shoots a song from Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahani. Check Out!

e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAlia Bhatt glows in her latest look as she shoots a song from Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahani. Check Out!

Several photos and videos of Alia Bhatt from Kashmir have gone viral on the internet

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 03, 2023, 08:49 PM IST
article-image
Alia Bhatt's photo from Kashmir is viral on social media | Image Source: Twitter

Alia Bhatt is back to shoot after enjoying her early days of motherhood and the actress has recently shot for a song in her upcoming film, Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahani. The actress, along with her co-star, Ranveer Singh fled to Kashmir on Wednesday for filming the pending shoot. It has been reported that the two have filmed a romantic song in some beautiful locations of Kashmir. As per Bollywood Hungama, this song has been created to reminisce the memories of the late filmmaker Yash Chopra. 

Many photos and videos of Alia Bhatt from the film’s set have surfaced on the internet. Alia was spotted filming a song in Gulmarg, where we could see her wearing a red turtleneck sweater paired with a matching blazer. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress was all smiles as she posed for a selfie with one of her fans. In one of the viral images, you will also witness a scene from the song where she is seen sitting in a car.

Look at the video attached below:

article-image

Karan Johar also gave us a glimpse of Kashmir 

The producer recently went online on Instagram to share some amazing photos from the location. While he was eagerly waiting to notice some improvements in weather conditions there, he posted on his IG and wrote, “The advantage of your DOP waiting for the weather is that I can pose for him.”

He shared some candid clicks in this post where you can see him wearing a black jacket and stylish sunglasses. He also wore a winter cap on his head to complete his look. 

article-image

About Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur RanI ki Prem Kahani

This Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt starrer is among the much-anticipated films of 2023. The duo has previously worked together in Gully boy and share a great rapport. Besides the duo, veteran actors like Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra will also be seen in this film. Earlier, it was expected to release on April 28, but the date was later pushed to July 28 due to some unknown reasons.

article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

