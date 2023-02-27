In Pics: Alia Bhatt's Rs 1.72 lakh mint green gown

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 27, 2023

Alia Bhatt was a sight to behold as she arrived at an awards show in Mumbai on Sunday night

Alia attended the Zee Cine Awards in a mint green flowy gown

She kept her makeup to the minimum and paired her outfit with a diamond and emerald necklace

Alia flaunted her toned legs in the gown which had a thigh-high slit

Photo by Varinder Chawla

The Remi Lurex georgette gown is priced at a whopping Rs 1,72,032

Photo by Varinder Chawla

She paired it with a chunky pair of black heels

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Alia flashed her million-dollar smile as she posed for the paparazzi

Photo by Varinder Chawla

She won the Best Actress Award for her film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Not just that, but she was also declared the Best Actor (Jury) for 'Darlings'

Photo by Varinder Chawla

