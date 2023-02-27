In Pics: Alia Bhatt's Rs 1.72 lakh mint green gown

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 27, 2023
Alia Bhatt was a sight to behold as she arrived at an awards show in Mumbai on Sunday night
Alia attended the Zee Cine Awards in a mint green flowy gown
She kept her makeup to the minimum and paired her outfit with a diamond and emerald necklace
Alia flaunted her toned legs in the gown which had a thigh-high slit
Photo by Varinder Chawla
The Remi Lurex georgette gown is priced at a whopping Rs 1,72,032
Photo by Varinder Chawla
She paired it with a chunky pair of black heels
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Alia flashed her million-dollar smile as she posed for the paparazzi
Photo by Varinder Chawla
She won the Best Actress Award for her film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Not just that, but she was also declared the Best Actor (Jury) for 'Darlings'
Photo by Varinder Chawla
