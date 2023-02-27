Zee Cine Awards 2023: Complete list of winners

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 27, 2023
The Zee Cine Awards 2023 was held in Mumbai on Sunday night
Alia Bhatt took home the best actress award for Gangubai Kathiawadi
The Best Actor (Male) award went to none other than Kartik Aaryan for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files won the Best Film (Viewers' Choice) Award
Alia Bhatt's 'Darlings' won the Best Film (Jury) award
Alia also took home the Best Actress (Jury) award
Anupam Kher was declared Best Actor (Viewers' Choice) for The Kashmir Files
Kiara Advani was named Performer Of The Year (Female) for Jugjugg Jeeyo and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
Varun Dhawan won Performer Of The Year (Male) award for JugJugg Jeeyo and Bhediya
Rashmika Mandanna won the Best Debut award for her film 'Goodbye'
Anil Kapoor won the Best Supporting Actor award for (Jugjugg Jeeyo)
