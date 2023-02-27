Zee Cine Awards 2023: Complete list of winners

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 27, 2023

The Zee Cine Awards 2023 was held in Mumbai on Sunday night

Alia Bhatt took home the best actress award for Gangubai Kathiawadi

The Best Actor (Male) award went to none other than Kartik Aaryan for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files won the Best Film (Viewers' Choice) Award

Alia Bhatt's 'Darlings' won the Best Film (Jury) award

Alia also took home the Best Actress (Jury) award

Anupam Kher was declared Best Actor (Viewers' Choice) for The Kashmir Files

Kiara Advani was named Performer Of The Year (Female) for Jugjugg Jeeyo and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Varun Dhawan won Performer Of The Year (Male) award for JugJugg Jeeyo and Bhediya

Rashmika Mandanna won the Best Debut award for her film 'Goodbye'

Anil Kapoor won the Best Supporting Actor award for (Jugjugg Jeeyo)

Thanks For Reading!

Photos: Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, others shine at Mumbai event
Find out More