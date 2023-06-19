Heart Of Stone: Alia Bhatt Is A Stunner In Green At Netflix Tudum Event In Sao Paulo, Brazil

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 19, 2023
Alia Bhatt turned heads at the Netflix Tudum event in Sao Paulo, Brazil as she kickstarted the promotional trailer of her Hollywood debut 'Heart of Stone'
Posing with her co-stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan, the actress flaunted her svelte figure in Herve Leger top and skirt ensemble
Alia dons the role of the antagonist Keya Dhawan in the film
The film will be premiered in India in four languages on Netflix, namely English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu
'Heart of Stone' will premiere on the global streaming platform on August 11, 2023
The actress has certainly worked hard to shed her post pregnancy gain and get back into shape
Fans are certainly excited to see Alia in a new avatar as 'Heart Of Stone' could be a stepping stone towards becoming a global superstar
Another attribute that has everyone excited is that Alia is speaking like herself in the trailer and not sporting a weird accent
