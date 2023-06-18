7 Outfits From Alia Bhatt's Closet That Are Perfect For Your First Date

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 18, 2023

The white strapless dress with a poof is perfect for those date nights. Pair it up with a messy hair and statement earrings

Yellow flowy short dress is perfect for those first lunch dates. Finish the look with a pony tail hair and minimal makeup

Dress to kill! A printed midi dress is perfect for both day and night dates

Classic satin gown can never go wrong. Wear a pendant necklace to finish the look for the first date

Whenever in doubt, go for a black dress. Some cat eyes and statement accessories is all you need to finish the look

Wrap on dress is something that is perfect for the dates during summer. Just let your hair loose and that is all you need

Floral short dress is another option for the first dates. Pair it up with statement pumps and a bold lipstick

