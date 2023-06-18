7 Outfits From Alia Bhatt's Closet That Are Perfect For Your First Date

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 18, 2023
The white strapless dress with a poof is perfect for those date nights. Pair it up with a messy hair and statement earrings
Yellow flowy short dress is perfect for those first lunch dates. Finish the look with a pony tail hair and minimal makeup
Dress to kill! A printed midi dress is perfect for both day and night dates
Classic satin gown can never go wrong. Wear a pendant necklace to finish the look for the first date
Whenever in doubt, go for a black dress. Some cat eyes and statement accessories is all you need to finish the look
Wrap on dress is something that is perfect for the dates during summer. Just let your hair loose and that is all you need
Floral short dress is another option for the first dates. Pair it up with statement pumps and a bold lipstick
