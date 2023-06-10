7 Outfits From Kiara Advani's Wardrobe That Are Perfect For This Wedding Season

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 10, 2023

Pair a heavy choker with a simple shiffon saree and seal the look with a bindi

Colourful printed lehenga is always in fashion. Pair it up with a heavy earing and open hair

Fusion Sharara set with a jacket is perfect for attending the morning functions

Bold geometrical prints are perfect for the evening parties

White and silver bling saree paired with a strapless blouse is beautiful for both morning and evening functions

This flowy sharara set with jacket is perfect for morning events

The traditional lehenga look with minimal makeup is meant to for the main event

Thanks For Reading!

7 Traditional Outfits to Bookmark From Ranbir Kapoor This Shaadi Season
Find out More