7 Traditional Outfits to Bookmark From Ranbir Kapoor This Shaadi Season

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 09, 2023

A navy blue bandgala sherwani is the perfect attire for attendting your friends or relatives wedding

An all white ensemble is something one should try as well

Short kurta paired with jacket and denim jeans is something that never goes out of fashion

Take a cue on how to rock the asymmetrical kurta sherwani at your best friend's wedding

A simple kurta is a must have in every man's closet that goes with every bottomwear

Bold colour short kurtas are pefect for all the pre-wedding festivities as well as attending some religious festival

A solid colour kurta paired with a bold colour Nehru Jacket is another way to spice up your regular plane kurta

Thanks For Reading!

Ranbir Kapoor To Book 10,000 Adipurush Movie Tickets For Underprivileged Children
Find out More