7 Traditional Outfits to Bookmark From Ranbir Kapoor This Shaadi Season

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 09, 2023
A navy blue bandgala sherwani is the perfect attire for attendting your friends or relatives wedding
An all white ensemble is something one should try as well
Short kurta paired with jacket and denim jeans is something that never goes out of fashion
Take a cue on how to rock the asymmetrical kurta sherwani at your best friend's wedding
A simple kurta is a must have in every man's closet that goes with every bottomwear
Bold colour short kurtas are pefect for all the pre-wedding festivities as well as attending some religious festival
A solid colour kurta paired with a bold colour Nehru Jacket is another way to spice up your regular plane kurta
Thanks For Reading!